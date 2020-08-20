Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 20, 2020
City seeks messages of support for fiber-optic network grant 

Posted: 10:49 am, August 20, 2020 by News Staff

–By Paul Sloan, Economic Development Manager, City of Paso Robles

Dear Paso Robles business community member,

The City of Paso Robles is in the process of applying for federal grant funds that have been made available as part of the COVID-19 CARES Act for economic development. These grant funds, if awarded to Paso Robles, will be used to establish a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network throughout the city.

The city has prepared the necessary engineering reports and technical details for project submission. What is needed now is a show of support for this initiative from our local business community.

There is no obligation nor commitment of any kind. The city is requesting merely an expression of support from the private sector for this project as the city seeks the federal funding to make this project a reality.

An overview document with details about the Paso Fiber Connect project, along with a map of the proposed fiber optic cable network, is available HERE. An example letter of support can be downloaded HERE.

The CARES Act funds for economic development are limited, so we must act quickly to apply. We need to receive your letter of support no later than Wednesday, August 26.

Please forward your letter of support for the Paso Fiber Connect project to psloan@prcity.com.

Thank you again for your time and consideration, and above all for your valuable support for this important initiative for our community.

 



