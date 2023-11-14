Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 14, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » City shares information on flood preparedness
  • Follow Us!

City shares information on flood preparedness 

Posted: 6:51 am, November 14, 2023 by News Staff

rainfall paso roblesFirst storm of the season forecasted to begin Wednesday

– The first storm of the season is forecasted to begin Wed and strengthen by Sat, with the possibility of up to .25” of rain per hour. Rainfall amounts from this week’s storms could be significant, which could cause local flooding.

City of Paso Robles staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The city says it continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

Sand available for sandbags in preparation for potential stormSandbags and flood preparedness

For residents who wish to make sandbags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to map).

Please make sure to bring a shovel.

Empty sandbags are available for purchase at the following locations:

  • Burt Industrial Supply, 2125 Golden Hill Road, 805-237-2471
  • Lowe’s, 2445 Golden Hill Road, 805-602-9051
  • Blake’s Hardware, 1701 Riverside Avenue, 805-238-3934
  • SiteOne Hardscape Center, 1108 Paso Robles Street, 805-239-4317
  • Farm Supply, 2450 Ramada Drive, 805-238-1177

 

For further information, contact the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861.

For guidance on disaster preparedness, such as a flood safety checklist), visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important emergency contact information:

  • Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or 237-6464
  • Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002
  • Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works 1-805-237-3861

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.