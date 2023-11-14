City shares information on flood preparedness

First storm of the season forecasted to begin Wednesday

– The first storm of the season is forecasted to begin Wed and strengthen by Sat, with the possibility of up to .25” of rain per hour. Rainfall amounts from this week’s storms could be significant, which could cause local flooding.

City of Paso Robles staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The city says it continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

Sandbags and flood preparedness

For residents who wish to make sandbags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to map).

Please make sure to bring a shovel.

Empty sandbags are available for purchase at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply, 2125 Golden Hill Road, 805-237-2471

Lowe’s, 2445 Golden Hill Road, 805-602-9051

Blake’s Hardware, 1701 Riverside Avenue, 805-238-3934

SiteOne Hardscape Center, 1108 Paso Robles Street, 805-239-4317

Farm Supply, 2450 Ramada Drive, 805-238-1177

For further information, contact the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861.

For guidance on disaster preparedness, such as a flood safety checklist), visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important emergency contact information:

Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or 237-6464

Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002

Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works 1-805-237-3861

