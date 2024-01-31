City, state prepare for impacts of storm systems

Nearly an inch of rain in the forecast today for Paso Robles

– Commencing Tuesday evening and lasting for the next 10 days, the state is expected to face significant rain, high winds, deep snow, flash flooding, and potential power outages. Governor Newsom has directed the activation of the State Operations Center in Mather to coordinate a unified response across state, local, and federal agencies.

The forecast, according to the National Weather Service, predicts a series of weather systems impacting the state, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall, accumulating mountain snow, and gusty winds ranging from 60 to 70 miles per hour. The precipitation is expected to begin in far northern California on Tuesday, spreading across the rest of the state on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Above-normal precipitation is likely statewide, especially in Southern California, in the coming weeks.

A wind advisory will go into effect this evening at 7 p.m. through Thursday at 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Cuyama Valley-San Luis Obispo County Beaches

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-Santa Lucia Mountains

Southern Salinas Valley-San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys

San Luis Obispo County Mountains

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-Santa Ynez Valley

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range

The cities of New Cuyama, Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach Cambria, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo, Hearst Castle, Irish Hills, Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Templeton, Carrizo Plain, Creston, Shandon, Caliente Range, La Panza Range

Santa Margarita Lake, Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buellton, Santa Maria, Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, Solvang, El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, Refugio State Beach, and San Marcos Pass.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has been tasked by the governor to lead an early, proactive effort to preposition state personnel and equipment in communities most at risk before the storms peak. Measures are also being taken to prepare for potential flooding, with the Flood Operations Center being activated for increased coordination and the utilization of California’s spillways when necessary.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Advisory for Monterey County effective from 4 a.m. on Wed, Jan. 31 to 4 a.m. on Thurs, Feb. 1. Anticipated conditions include south winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The affected areas are the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. The advisory spans from 4 a.m. on Wednesday to 4 a.m. PST on Thursday.

Potential impacts of the advisory include the likelihood of damaging winds causing trees and power lines to fall, leading to widespread power outages. Travel, especially for high-profile vehicles, is expected to be challenging.

Additional details indicate the possibility of wind gusts reaching around 55 mph along ridge tops and exceeding 60 mph on the highest peaks.

The National Weather Service advises people to avoid being outdoors in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, residents should stay on lower levels of their homes during the windstorm, avoiding windows. Caution is advised for those who must drive.

With the incoming storms bringing the chance of significant rainfall, those living/camping in the Salinas Riverbed are currently being asked to relocate, according to a city update:

