City to hold Paso Robles cannabis update 

Posted: 7:30 am, January 7, 2023 by News Staff

cannabis retail image by Upsplash

Meeting is part of city council’s ongoing evaluation of establishing a cannabis governance framework

– The City of Paso Robles will hold a community cannabis update next Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. City staff will provide the public with a status update on the development of a cannabis governance framework, provide a summary of the community survey results, and discuss the next steps in the process.

The meeting is part of the Paso Robles City Council’s ongoing evaluation of establishing a cannabis governance framework, including the potential legalization of retail cannabis storefronts. The council is anticipated to discuss the topic at its Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting.

To participate remotely, residents can live stream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to participate in the question-and-answer portion of the meeting via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open through the end of the question and answer period.

Call (805) 237-3888 or email info@prcity.com with questions.

