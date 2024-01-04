City to host 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

Event returns to downtown city park Jan. 15

– The City of Paso Robles will host its 17th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Jan. 15, at Paso Robles Downtown City Park. The theme of this 2024 event is “Power in Togetherness.”

Organizers will kick off the event with a unity march led by Paso Robles High School drummers at noon on Monday, starting from Robbins Field (located at 6th & Park Streets) and ending at the downtown city park. Those interested in participating in the march are asked to begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. at Robbins Field. Souvenirs will be handed out to the first 100 participants and pizza will be served after the march at city park.

Following the march, the celebration will continue at 1 p.m. in the City Park Gazebo and will feature keynote speaker Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board Trustee Laurene McCoy. Many local groups will also perform, including the God Squad Dance Crew dancers and the Paso Robles High School choir. As in past years, essay and art contest winners will be honored. New this year we have included a t-shirt and button contest for the junior high and elementary level students who will be honored as well.

The Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is a community event that brings together all ages and cultures to increase knowledge of this important history.

For more information about this community-wide celebration, contact the city at (805) 237-3873.

