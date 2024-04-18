City to unveil year-round lighting in Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Year-round display includes illuminating 21 trees

– The City of Paso Robles is unveiling brand new year-round lighting in Paso Robles Downtown City Park this Friday at 8 p.m. Following the success of the holiday lighting display in November 2023, which garnered widespread public support and boosted local businesses, the city is adding year-round park lighting to “extend the festive atmosphere throughout the year.”

The lighting, unveiled during the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s traditional Downtown Lighting Ceremony, received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, according to the city. Crowds flocked to the park until the lights were turned off in January 2024, enjoying the vibrant ambiance and expressing a heightened sense of safety in the festive environment. Merchants and hoteliers experienced increased business and occupancy rates, with a 20% surge in transient occupancy tax in December alone.

Encouraged by the enthusiastic feedback from residents and local leaders, the Paso Robles City Council expressed a desire to bring year-round lighting to the park. Subsequently, city staff collaborated with L.A. Christmas Light Installers (LACLI), the designers and installers of the holiday lights, to propose a comprehensive plan for year-round lighting.

The year-round display includes illuminating 21 trees in city park, with a focus on enhancing the beauty of the large heritage oaks. Depending on tree size and structure, anywhere from 30 to 150 lights will be installed in each designated tree. The proposed lighting utilizes durable and waterproof lights that are easily removable for the holiday season, ensuring flexibility and ease of maintenance.

The year-round lights will be lit for the first time on the evening of Friday, April 19, at approximately 8 p.m. The lights will remain up until November, when they will be replaced with holiday lighting.

For more information about the city and upcoming events, please visit www.prcity.com.

