City-wide yard sale returns to Morro Bay this weekend

Locals and visitors encouraged to uncover treasures with over 150 yard sales to explore

– Visit Morro Bay is hosting the 24th annual Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale from March 15 to March 17. The weekend-long communal yard sale will offer a variety of household furnishings, decor and more from over 150 neighborhood sales and larger estate offerings.

“The Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale has become a cherished tradition in our community, allowing for visitors and locals to explore unique finds and treasures,” said Executive Director of Visit Morro Bay Michael Wambolt. “Whether you’re a seasoned collector, a thrifty shopper, or simply looking for a fun day out, this event promises endless excitement and surprises.”

During the event, participants can expect a wide array of items, including furniture, clothing, electronics, collectibles, and more. With hundreds of sales scattered throughout the city, attendees are encouraged to plan their route in advance to make the most of their yard sale adventure.

To assist attendees in navigating the bustling sales, “treasure maps” will be available for download on the Visit Morro Bay website (www.visitmorrobay.com) the week before the event. Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Visit Morro Bay at (805) 225-7411 ext 102 or visit morrobay.org.

