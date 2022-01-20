City workshop to discuss expanding Uptown/Town Center Specific Plan

Workshop hosted by Housing Constraints and Opportunities Committee

– The City of Paso Robles is holding a virtual public workshop today to discuss a potential boundary change and zoning changes for the existing Uptown/Town Center Specific Plan. This specific plan encompasses 1,100 acres of urbanized land on the historic west side of the city, between 1st and 38th Streets and between the Salinas River and Vine Street.

The workshop is being hosted by the Housing Constraints and Opportunities Committee.

The boundary change would provide the city the opportunity to increase infill housing. Some of the issues being discussed at Thursday’s workshop include zoning changes from R-1/R-2/OP to T3-N or T3-F which offers more flexibility with regard to development standards; encouraging more Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and Rear Yard Dwellings; and the extent of the proposed Uptown/Town Center Specific Plan boundary changes. No formal action is being taken. Input gathered at this study session will contribute to a report to the Planning Commission and City Council.

Public Workshop – Uptown/Town Center Specific Plan

Thursday, January 20, 2022

3–5 p.m.

Virtual / Teleconference Only (see details below)

Rather than attending in person, residents have 3 options for participating:

Attend the meeting virtually to see and hear presentations of proposed projects – register prior to the meeting by sending your name and email address to Planning@prcity.com.

Attend the meeting by conference call to hear presentations only – during the meeting call 1-323-457-5183 and enter the Conference ID: 224 160 604#

Before the meeting, submit public comment by email – send an email to Planning@prcity.com

All public comments should include the author’s name and address. Written public comments should be submitted via email prior to 5 p.m. the day before the meeting to be sure the committee members have time to review them.

If you have any questions, please contact the Community Development Department, Project Planner: Darcy Delgado at (805) 237-3970 or via email at Ddelgado@prcity.com.

The city invites the public to attend this meeting to share ideas and concerns.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related