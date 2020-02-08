CloZee coming to the Fremont Theatre

–CloZee will bring The Superbloom Tour​ to downtown San Luis Obispo at the Fremont Theater on Saturday, May 30 with ​Fakear ​and ​Rome in SIlver opening the show! Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite.com​ or locally at ​Boo Boo Records​.

About the artist

Being based simultaneously in Toulouse, France and on stages across the world makes this electronic musician stand out. With inspirations far afield from music – a painting, the weather, a dream – in her craft, Chloé Herry’s derivations are difficult to trace. Under the broad structure of electronic and bass music, and informed by sound the world over, Clozee finds her best fit in World Bass’ corner.

CloZee has performed on many continents: from Coachella to India, on four US Tours, and everywhere around her native France. She is a standout on the roster of her labels, Gravitas Recordings & Otodayo Records. Followers in many languages drive streams counted in millions. But art’s ability to transport others is this talented producer’s special magic – manifest whenever someone presses play.

In the way the clean curve of a Japanese roof is understated and exotic, CloZee pulls her power from a bold simplicity. Her classical guitar roots allow her an informed, melodic space that draws influence from flamenco to edIT of The Glitch Mob. This melting pot of instrumentation and cinematic flair puts listeners in a mood to move, with international crowds now cultivating the evolution of her genre. Chloé says she rarely lays down only electronic sounds. Her favorite sources are “organic and real,” according to the artist.

