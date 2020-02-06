Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 6, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » ‘Coffee With A Cop’ happening Feb. 14
  • Follow Us!

‘Coffee With A Cop’ happening Feb. 14 

Posted: 5:18 am, February 6, 2020 by News Staff

'Coffee with a Cop' happening Oct. 2
–The Paso Robles Police Department, in conjunction with Starbucks Coffee, has announced that they will be hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event. The event will take place on Feb. 14 at the Starbucks located at 1495 Creston Road. The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to “break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood,” according to a press release from police.

The Paso Robles Police Department encourages the community to stop by for a cup of free coffee donated by Starbucks and interact with their local police officers. If you are unable to attend this event, more events are being planned in the near future.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,816 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.