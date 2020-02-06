‘Coffee With A Cop’ happening Feb. 14



–The Paso Robles Police Department, in conjunction with Starbucks Coffee, has announced that they will be hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event. The event will take place on Feb. 14 at the Starbucks located at 1495 Creston Road. The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to “break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood,” according to a press release from police.

The Paso Robles Police Department encourages the community to stop by for a cup of free coffee donated by Starbucks and interact with their local police officers. If you are unable to attend this event, more events are being planned in the near future.

