Wine column: A day in Paso Robles, up close and personal

– If you only have one day in Paso, here are two exceptional venues to explore for unforgettable tastings. These will be your trip’s “a-ha” moments.

Copia Vineyards has recently acquired and moved into a new space, tasting room, winery, and estate vineyard property in the Adelaida AVA. Tasting at Copia, especially with Anita and Varinder Sahi is exceptional. Their personal stories are told through their passion for great wine, food, and what brought them to Paso Robles.

Varinder grew up in a farming family in India. Anita, raised in the United States, spent a career working in every aspect at several fine dining restaurants (such as Nobu, and Tribeca Grill). Today, Varinder and Anita create wines with wine and food experiences that are fun, tasty, and unique.

Copia’s two vineyards grow mainly Rhone (red and white) varietals because that is what they love to drink, and what the soil dictates. However, don’t overlook their elegant Cabernet Sauvignon!

During your tasting journey, you will learn that “each wine has a story and a purpose,” especially “The Source,” which as Anita and Varinder will tell you, is their homage to Syrah, and the reason they are in Paso Robles.

Relaxing in the comfortable living room-style tasting room or on the patio, consider elevating your wine flight with a seasonal culinary pairing, created by Anita in partnership with local chefs and inspired by Sahi family recipes and years in fine dining. This brings out the nuances of the wines demonstrating their versatility by pairing reds with proteins and vegetables, using Indian and Eastern herbs and spices.

As a wine club member, you may enjoy Copia’s one-of-a-kind food and wine dinner, a “Sohna Safar” (Beautiful Journey in Punjabi). This amazing five-course meal, accompanied by seven wines, is an elegant, hedonistic feast-this IS a beautiful, culinary journey.

Visit Copia, be drawn in and embraced by the magic of “copia,” the Latin root word meaning abundance.

Continue exploring Indian spices and flavors and how they complement wine and food: LXV Wine & Pairings Downtown Tasting Room in Paso Robles, states on their website: “You are invited to dip your toes in the sensory world of Wines, Spices, and unparalleled hospitality.”

Neeta and Kunal Mittal will tell you that what drew them to Paso Robles was how it reminded them of India. It is the fabric of the community, with the pursuit of fine wine and food, coming together with people, and sharing memorable conversations.

LXV is primarily (but not exclusively) a Bordeaux house producing small lot, enticing wines, and creating a connection with one another and food. As you taste, and begin talking about food and wine, it becomes contagious.

Fruit is sourced from premium vineyards (such as G2N and Bien Nacido) producing expressive, and special wine (especially the Cab Franc), which I think is Neeta and Kunal’s “favorite” child.

However, what opens your eyes to help you understand the wines is how they are enhanced by pairing each wine with a unique medley of flavors from all over the world, bringing out the nuances of the wines’ profile. One example is the Sauvignon Blanc, paired with a spice blend from the country of Georgia, with fenugreek, marigolds, and 12 other spices.

The LXV experience is unique. It’s a true “wow” moment and becomes a dialogue between everyone around the table.

Taste and smell how spices such as “Perfumed Garden,” “Garam Chai,” and “Turkish Shores,” impact the senses, creating an exciting roller coaster adventure for your palate. It is no wonder that LXV has received accolades as an exceptional wine-tasting event from many leading publications in the industry.

Make Copia and LXV tasting destinations. You will come away with a sense of the exotic East, savoring the magical influence that Indian flavors create with food and wine.

Please check individual websites. Advance tasting reservations are requested.

Don Sonderling is a freelance writer covering California’s unique wine and food culture, from Santa Barbara to Napa Valley and beyond. He may be reached at: donsonderling@gmail.com.