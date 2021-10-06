Come see over 30 brands of RVs in one place at the 1st annual Central Coast RV show

Event happening Oct. 7-11 at the Madonna Inn Meadows

– The first event of it’s kind on the Central Coast will feature Travel Trailers, Fifth Wheels, Motorhomes, Van Campers and even pop-up trailers; sure to be something for everyone!

Shop over 30 brands including Winnebago, Keystone, Thor, Forest River, Heartland, Jayco, and Newmar; all of the best brands in the RV industry, all in one place! Lenders, vendors, and trade appraisers will be on sight, so if you can drive, drag, push or pull it, use it as a trade!

Make sure to enter to win 1 of 2 RAD Power electric bikes that will be given away at the show.

This event is going on Thursday Oct. 7 through – Monday Oct. 11 at the Madonna Inn Meadows in beautiful San Luis Obispo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Stop by for an hour or stay the whole day and enjoy the DJ!

Don’t miss it; come to the coast and save the most on a new RV! Details at CentralCoastRVshow.com.

