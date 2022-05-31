Comedian Chelsea Handler bringing laughs to Paso Robles

Tickets go on sale June 3

– Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler brings her, “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” to Vina Robles Amphitheatre In Paso Robles on Friday, Oct. 21. Tickets are available Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and author. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately,” a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she then launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached No. 1 on The New York Times Bestseller list. Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over six years, “Chelsea Handler: Evolution,” on HBO Max, and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”

