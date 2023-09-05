Comedian Hasan Minhaj to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre 

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian best known for his breakout Netflix special Homecoming King and his critically acclaimed, political satire show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj for Netflix, which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. His second one-hour comedy special The King’s Jester premiered on Netflix in October 2022. Hasan was a senior correspondent at Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and headlined the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He’s the co-founder and chief executive officer for 186K Films which will produce its first feature “For the Culture” with Amazon Studios. Minhaj is co-writing the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and will star in the film.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone-use areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch, or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.