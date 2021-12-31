Commercial burglary suspects arrested in Atascadero

Detectives believe one suspect was responsible for string of eight burglaries

– On Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m., detectives and officers from the Atascadero Police Department served a search warrant in the 7100 block of Sombrilla Ave. in Atascadero. The warrant was the result of an investigation into burglaries that have occurred at local businesses over the past month. Detectives were able to determine the same suspect was responsible for eight of the burglaries.

While conducting a search at the location, APD detectives were able to recover stolen property and other physical evidence.

Arrested at the location were;

Blaine Edward McKinley, 40 years of Atascadero, for eight counts of burglary, criminal conspiracy and committing a felony while on bail or recognizance, and

Nhi Yen Nguyen, 31 years of Santa Clara, for two counts of burglary and criminal conspiracy

McKinley and Nguyen were transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where they were booked.

