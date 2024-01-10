Committee organizes recall event at Atascadero Lake Park

Committee calling for recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson

– A nonpartisan petition-signing event for registered voters in District 2 and those supporting the recall initiative against Supervisor Bruce Gibson is set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 14, at Atascadero Lake Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the covered picnic area nearest to the zoo. The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson is organizing the event, providing free hot dogs, chili, and chips to the first 300 attendees, along with hot chocolate.

The initiative aims to mobilize the community, calling on registered voters to participate in the recall effort and voice concerns about elected officials reportedly prioritizing personal agendas over the representation of the people.

“With multiple Brown Act violations last year, his arrogant attitude, and name-calling of constituents who don’t agree with his policies, Gibson has gone too far,” says committee member and county resident Cindy Muir. “Supervisor Gibson publicly stated recently of the importance of raising our taxes and that he is in favor of gutting Proposition 13, which would financially impact every person who lives in our county.”

Eligible petition signatories include all registered voters from District 2, as defined by the Patten map, and those who had Bruce Gibson on their 2022 election ballot. Those eligible to sign the District 2 Recall petition include residents of the City of Atascadero, rural West Templeton, rural West Paso Robles, San Miguel Community Services District, Lake Nacimiento, Oak Shores, Heritage Ranch, and the coastal communities of San Simeon, Cambria and Cayucos, according to Muir.

Individuals residing outside District 2 but supporting the recall effort are encouraged to contribute by gathering signatures or making donations. Further information can be found at www.RecallBruceGibson.com.

Share To Social Media