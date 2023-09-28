Community colleges partner to support baccalaureate degree programs

Official launch of UnitED Central Coast campaign to be held Oct. 5 at Hancock’s Santa Maria campus

– Allan Hancock College and Cuesta College are partnering on a campaign to share how both colleges can meet local workforce needs by offering four-year degrees under the California Community College baccalaureate program.

The colleges will be joined by representatives from the business, education, and nonprofit industries for the launch of the UnitED Central Coast campaign on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Complex on Hancock’s Santa Maria campus.

During this joint information session, the colleges will share details about their plans to bring four-year degrees to their colleges (one for each institution), and how the economies of Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County would equally benefit from a better-equipped and more dynamic workforce if baccalaureate degrees were available from Allan Hancock College and Cuesta College.

To learn more about UnitED Central Coast and how community college baccalaureate programs can benefit students and the local economy, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/unitedcc.

Share To Social Media