Community encouraged to attend short-term-rental ordinance meeting

Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26

– The community is encouraged to attend a Paso Robles Planning Commission hearing regarding the renewal of the city’s short-term rental ordinance, which will expire in August of this year. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and will be conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options.

The planning commission will review staff-recommended amendments to the ordinance, hear from the public, and then can make a recommendation to the city council on whether to extend or make any other changes to the ordinance. The staff report with recommended amendments is available on the city’s website at www.prcity.com/agendacenter/5.

Staff will not be making a recommendation to increase or decrease the number of short-term rental permits available. The decision to change the number of permits would need to be considered by the council after the ordinance is extended.

The public may attend the meeting in the council chamber on the ground floor of the city hall/library building at 1000 Spring Street or watch the meeting live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube). Comments can be delivered in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) during the meeting. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting, email them to planning@prcity.com.

For more information about the short-term rental program, visit the city’s website at https://www.prcity.com/str

