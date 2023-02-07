Public encouraged to join Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel

30-day application period ends on March 7

– Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel announced jointly this week that applications are now being accepted to join the panel. PG&E is continuing to plan for decommissioning the plant, while at the same time pursuing license renewal following state legislation that seeks to extend operations at the plant to ensure electric reliability for all Californians.

New members are sought to join this local, non-regulatory stakeholder group which has been providing community input to PG&E since 2018 regarding ongoing decommissioning planning activities. There are several positions subject for appointment or reappointment consistent with the panel’s charter. The 30-day application period ends on March 7.

Members of the community who are interested in participating on the Panel can obtain more information on how to apply at diablocanyonpanel.org or pge.com/engagementpanel.

Current panel members not seeking reappointment, including one PG&E representative, will select candidates who broadly reflect the diverse stakeholder viewpoints in proximity to the power plant.

The panel public meetings will continue to provide members of the panel with opportunities to learn about the technical aspects of the decommissioning process and provide input. This forum will also provide opportunities to engage with PG&E on the potential future use of the lands that surround the plant and the potential repurposing of its facilities.

Public meetings occur regularly throughout the year and are open to the public to receive additional community feedback.

Eligibility requirements: consistent with the panel’s charter, elected officials, current PG&E employees, and their immediate family members will not be considered eligible for community membership on the panel.

Share To Social Media