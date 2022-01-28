Community Foundation scholarship application deadline approaching

Over $300,000 in scholarships for students available from The Community Foundation

– The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has announced that this year’s scholarship applications are open to students, and that the deadline to apply is fast approaching. Applications are due by Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

For over 20 years, The Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program has awarded high school seniors and college students scholarships to pursue their educational dreams. Thanks to donations from individuals, families, businesses, and organizations, this year’s scholarships total over $300,000 and span a range of academic interests from nursing to agriculture and more. Students of all academic backgrounds and interests are encouraged to apply.

“We are proud to continue the legacy of our scholarship programs this year,” said CEO of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, Heidi McPherson. “The opportunity to positively impact the academic careers of students from all backgrounds is rewarding not only for our team but for the donors who make these scholarships possible.”

The scholarship program consists of a number of funding sources, among them, the Riggs Family Scholarship and the John S. Renner Memorial Scholarship.

The Riggs Family Scholarship was established to help graduating seniors from San Luis Obispo County high schools make a successful transition to a four-year university. The scholarship is open to graduating seniors from a San Luis Obispo County high school with a 2.8-3.8 GPA who demonstrate financial need. The John S. Renner Memorial Scholarship funds LGBTQ+ youth as they aspire to achieve their goals, especially in the fields of creative or performance arts. This scholarship is open to LGBTQIA+ students who are pursuing arts education at either a 2 or 4-year university.

Students can review detailed criteria, deadlines, and all other scholarship requirements here.

Additional funding opportunities exist from The Community Foundation in the form of grants awarded to local nonprofit organizations. The application period for qualifying organizations extends from now through March 5 at 5 p.m. PST. This grant program offers up to $60,000 in funding across 4 different funds for nonprofit agencies that directly address community needs. 2022 General Grants aim to provide support for young women, strategies to involve and center queer and trans people of color, social interaction and community building for seniors, and youth sports programs. Organizations interested in learning more or applying for funding can do so here.

For more information regarding scholarship and grant opportunities email mary@cfsloco.org.

Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created by and for the people of San Luis Obispo County to provide local charitable giving. Learn more at https://www.cfsloco.org/.

