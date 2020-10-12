Community Foundation Women’s Legacy Fund broadcasts ‘Invest in Her’ as virtual event

–The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s (CFSLOCO) Women’s Legacy Fund (WLF) held its 18th annual event on Sept. 25, in a brand-new virtual format. Over 300 members of the community registered for the event, and the broadcasted video has garnered views by city leaders, nonprofits partners, grant recipients, and local donors since its release.

In addition to the $56,500 in grants awarded by the Women’s Legacy Fund this year, more than 150 gifts have been made in response to the “Invest in Her” live broadcast to support this iconic San Luis Obispo County program. Empowering women and young girls in our community is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, the Women’s Legacy Fund has awarded over half a million dollars in grants and will continue to make women and young girls in San Luis Obispo County a top priority.

“The Women’s Legacy Fund grants continue to support the critical work throughout our county to promote mental wellness, health, safety and future security,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation. “Our work for women and girls in this community is never finished. I encourage everyone to continue to give to the Women’s Legacy Fund and ‘Invest in Her.’”

The virtual event celebrated 100 years since women in America gained the right to vote. While recognizing the progress and achievements since then, “Invest in Her” looks to continue to raise funds to further the work of positioning women and girls within our community to achieve their full potential.

Donations to the Women’s Legacy Fund are greatly appreciated and crucial to supporting the work of the organizations and programs that receive funds. To donate or view the “Invest In Her” video presentation, visit www.cfsloco.org/womens-legacy-fund. For additional information, contact Erin McCall, The Community Foundation’s Communications and Program Associate, at erin@cfsloco.org or (805) 543-2323.

