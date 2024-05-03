Community invited to attend upcoming wildfire preparedness block parties

– Residents in Paso Robles are invited to attend two upcoming Wildfire Preparedness Block Parties aimed at educating the community on wildfire safety measures.

The first event is scheduled for May 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Oak Streets.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn strategies to safeguard their homes from wildfires. The event will feature fire engines, firefighters, fire safety videos, as well as music and refreshments.

The second block party will take place on May 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the intersection of 17th and Olive Streets in Paso Robles, California.

Both events aim to provide valuable information and resources to help residents protect their homes and communities from the threat of wildfires. Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in these educational gatherings.

