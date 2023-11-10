Community invited to Coffee with the City Manager Nov. 17

Event series aims to foster community engagement, allow for meaningful conversations

– The City of Paso Robles’ Coffee with the City Manager series continues with its next session scheduled for Friday, Nov.17, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Patina at California Coast Beer Co., located at 1346 Railroad Street, Paso Robles.

During this session, Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis and city staff will delve into crucial topics such as city water sources, planning for growth from a water perspective, and provide updates on the recycled water project.

Residents of Paso Robles are invited to participate in this informative event, aimed at fostering community engagement and allowing for meaningful conversations over a cup of coffee.

