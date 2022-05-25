Community invited to ‘saddle up’ for equine rescue fundraiser

Equine-themed event happening June 4

– The community is invited to “wrangle a great deal” and “stirrup some funds” for a worthy cause at FARMstead ED’s “Rescue to Ride” in Paso Robles on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This experience showcases the work of Redwings Horse Sanctuary and Rescue (the beneficiary of this fundraising event) and includes a vineyard trail ride, lunch, and wine tasting at the award-winning Cass Winery.

“Rescue to Ride” starts with a walking tour of Redwings Horse Sanctuary and Rescue where you’ll get up-close-and-personal with their gentle equine ambassadors. Launched in 1991, the non-profit organization settled in the heart of the Paso Robles wine country in 2021. The bucolic 141-acre property is now the permanent safe haven of everything from the smallest miniature horse to the largest draft horse, plus herds of burros and Mustangs.

Next, you’ll drive just five miles down the road to Cass Winery, and take the reins of horses provided by Central Coast Trail Rides. This local, family-owned company will match your expertise to the appropriate horse – whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned rider. The guided ride through the peaceful vineyards will offer plenty of photo opportunities to remember this outing for years to come.

Upon dismounting, settle in with a wine tasting and gourmet lunch at scenic Cass Winery. The winery produces stellar Rhônes and cabernet sauvignon from its 145 acres of estate vineyards.

The all-inclusive cost for “Rescue to Ride” is $225, with all proceeds benefitting Redwings. Space is limited for this event. For tickets and more information, go to farmsteaded.com. To learn more about the equine sanctuary, go to redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

