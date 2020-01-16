Community members attend workshop for Olsen-South Chandler development 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 16, 2020
Posted: 6:15 am, January 16, 2020 by News Staff
Developers plan to build just under 1300 homes over the next two decades.

–Paso Robles planners conducted a workshop Wednesday afternoon at Virginia Peterson Elementary School for the proposed Olsen-South Chandler Specific Plan. From 3-7 Wednesday afternoon, neighbors and interested members of the community walked through a maze of drawings, maps and photos of the area east of Creston Road where developers plan to build just under 1300 homes over the next two decades.PR City Darrin Nash

Planner Darrin Nash says the plan will go before the Paso Robles Planning Commission on Jan. 28. If it’s approved by the planning commission, the proposed development may go before the Paso Robles City Council in February.

Project manager Mike Neggar says he’s pleased with the city’s progress and looks forward to seeing the project going before the Paso Robles Planning Commission.

