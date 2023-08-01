Community members invited to tour Bridgeworks Coworking

Business intends to ”bridge the gap between people and the physical office essentials they need to succeed in business’

– Last year the Atascadero Chamber expanded Bridgeworks Coworking due to market demand from business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and a collection of amenities. But it’s so much more.

“Bridgeworks is truly becoming a place for our community,” said Josh Cross, Atascadero Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “It’s a place for all to use and enjoy. To date, the space has been used for a piano recital, a community organization meeting space, an art show, parties, client meetings, and chamber mixers. I invite you to come in and tour the space and learn how you can have your next meeting here.”

Cross explained that the expansion of uses is just part of Bridgeworks’ natural growth cycle. “The mission of Bridgeworks remains the same,” he said. “We always imagined that this space would foster collaboration and networking. It only makes sense that it should also serve as a place for mixers and community gatherings.”

Bridgeworks started as a partnership between the chamber, the City of Atascadero, and Pacific Premier Bank. The intent was to bridge the gap between people and the physical office essentials they need to succeed in business.

Amenities include 24-hour access, use of conference rooms, high-speed internet, secure and encrypted Wi-Fi, full-color printer, breakroom, kitchen, physical mailing address, professional workshops onsite, free parking, utilities, premium coffee and filtered water, and proximity to downtown Atascadero.

Daniel Armendariz, office manager for Tidemark Financial Partners, signed up when he came to town last November. “Bridgeworks takes the comforts and convenience of a large office space and combines it with the personal touch of your own workspace. Between the many snacks and multiple work areas, it isn’t hard to find a spot to focus and take care of the day’s work.”

Cross said, “There are only three coworking desks left. Otherwise, please join the waitlist. There are plenty of day-use desks available.”

People interested in learning more are encouraged to call the Atascadero Chamber at (805) 466-2044. Sign up for more information, get on the waiting list, or secure a future private office at: https://www.atascaderochamber.org/bridgeworks.

Share To Social Media