Community radio station celebrates 10th anniversary

Anniversary fundraiser event is free to attend, features food, drinks, silent auction

– Listener-operated community radio station The Rock Celebrates is celebrating a decade of hyper-local community radio. The 10th-anniversary fundraiser concert will take place at the Morro Bay Community Center, on Oct. 28 starting a 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Featured acts include Mesa Bluemoon recording artists Dulcie Taylor, Jill Knight, Unfinished Business, and Murder Hornets.

Aside from the musical entertainment, there will be a silent auction, which accounts for 50% of The Rock’s yearly operating budget. The Rock President, Robert Moynier reminds local businesses that it’s time to step up and show support for community radio by making a tax-deductible product or service donation to the silent auction.

The Rock Founder Hal Abrams says that community radio stations rarely make it more than a few years, “This unlikely community radio station exists because the community supports it through donations and services. It takes a village!” The evening will include great Mexican and Mediterranean food, wine from local cellars, and freshly tapped beer from Firestone.

About The Rock

The Rock Community Radio is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-commercial free-form radio station on the Central Coast of California, serving Morro Bay at 97.3 FM and Paso Robles at 107.9. The Rock also streams worldwide at CentralCoastRadio.org. The Rock is supported and operated by listeners and residents of San Luis Obispo County, California. During the last decade, over a hundred passionate volunteers and neighbors have pitched into this community radio resource.

