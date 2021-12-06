Paso Robles News|Monday, December 6, 2021
Community rallies in San Luis Obispo to ‘Save Diablo’ 

Posted: 7:10 am, December 6, 2021 by News Staff

Blimp and County Bldg

About two hundred people showed up to support the plant and nuclear power in general

– A rally to “Save Diablo Nuclear Power Plant” was held Saturday at the San Luis Obispo Courthouse on Monterey Street. About two hundred people showed up to support the power plant, and nuclear power in general.

Just before the rally began, a group of women herded an inflated mini-blimp down Monterey Street while chanting pro-nuclear slogans. That kicked off the program.Blimp passes Fremont Theater

Speakers included San Luis Obispo Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg who previously wrote a letter with Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham to encourage the state to allow Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to continue to operate. Supervisor Ortiz-Legg says there needs to be a permitting path for nuclear power in California. She says if PG&E is not interested in operating Diablo, that doesn’t mean the plant must close. “Once there’s a permitting path, we’ll see who steps forward to show interest.”Save Diablo hat

Two women spoke who started “Mothers for Diablo.” Kristin Ziatz and Heather Hoff are nuclear professionals, and mothers. The started their group to campaign to keep the power plant open. Their website is www.MothersforNuclear.org.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg speaks at rally

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg speaking at the rally.

Other speakers included a PhD candidate in nuclear engineering at University of Tennessee, and an experienced scientist who worked for many years on projects to study our solar system.

The group handed out free “Save Our Diablo” T-Shirts, and carried signs in support of the power plant.

Supporters of Diablo Canyon have seen recent support from the American Nuclear Society and President Joe Biden’s administration.

Save Diablo T-shrits

