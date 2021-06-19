Community turns out for ribbon cutting celebration at new plaza downtown Atascadero

New plaza will serve as venue for future outdoor events

–Several hundred people turned out Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting for a new plaza next to the La Plaza Building on El Camino in Atascadero. The plaza is on the east end of the tunnel under 101. Atascadero Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish said it will serve the city as a great venue for outdoor events.

Wednesday afternoon, about 100 people enjoyed food and beverage and The Jump Jax playing live music. The Atascadero City Council, planners, and the Zappas family, who developed the La Plaza building, cut a ribbon to dedicate the new plaza.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno said, “I think it’s a nice balance. The Carlton Hotel, the Rotunda and the new La Plaza building all compliment each other so well. The new plaza provides a nice balance and ties it all together. It’s a wonderful gathering place for the community.”

Members of the Zappas family conducted tours of the new building. The interior is still under construction, but members of the public viewed retail and restaurant space downstairs, and a 2800 square foot apartment upstairs. The apartment affords a stunning view of the Sunken Gardens and Rotunda. It will rent for $4,000.

The plaza provides the city an excellent venue for outdoor gatherings across El Camino Real from the Sunken Gardens and the Rotunda.

