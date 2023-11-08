Developer plans 400 new homes for older adults in Paso Robles

New Nevina community will be located within the Viñedo development

– Homebuilding company Shea Homes has announced plans to build approximately 413 single-family homes in Paso Robles. The community, named Nevina, will offer single-family homes to adults aged 55 and up and will be located in the Viñedo development in Paso Robles, according to a news release from the company. The community will form a portion of the estimated 1,200 properties that are planned in the Viñedo parcel, the new development along Linne Road on the old Olson-Chandler Ranch property.

The homes will reportedly have different floorplans and range in square footage but will feature “open concept layouts, expansive feeling interiors, and outdoor living spaces that expand entertaining options and connect to the indoor living areas,” according to the news release.

“While designs and details are still being finalized, Nevina is also planned to have a resort-caliber club from an award-winning design team, destined to become the basecamp for fun, exploration, and relaxation at the heart of the community,” the release said.

Additional amenities will include:

Wellness and fitness opportunities

Dining and wine programs

Outdoor sports including pickleball

Social events and excursions

Full-time lifestyle director

‘Resort-caliber’ club staff

Shea Homes also operates the Trilogy at Monarch Dunes on the Nipomo Mesa. Prices for the homes have yet to be announced.

