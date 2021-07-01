Congressman issues statement on bipartisan infrastructure deal

Deal reached on package that would improve transportation and infrastructure systems

–This week, Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) issued the following statement after President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan deal had been reached on an infrastructure package:

“Gridlock has kept us from modernizing our roads, bridges, trains, buses, and water pipes for long enough. This deal is proof that we can get things done if we roll up our sleeves and work together. Glad President Biden achieved this bipartisan deal, which has eluded previous administrations.

“I sit on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and, earlier this month, we passed the Invest in America Act which funds improvements to our transportation systems. I helped secure $20 million for Central Coast projects that will buy electric buses, a new bike path, and ease traffic on Hwy 101.

“I will keep fighting to make sure we invest in the things that matter, including funding to tackle the climate crisis and measures to create good-paying jobs. Now, let’s get to work on another comprehensive plan to meet the needs of Central Coast families.”

Background

Earlier this month, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed the INVEST in America Act to enhance surface transportation systems. Congressman Carbajal secured funding for the following local projects in the bill, which heads to the House floor for a vote next week:

$5 million for the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority to purchase 11 Battery-Electric Buses to replace diesel-powered buses in San Luis Obispo.

$11 million for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to fund the Highway 101 Multimodal Corridor Project. Funding will be used for improvements to Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Montecito and enhancements to adjacent local streets, including the Cabrillo Boulevard Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Project.

$4 million for the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments to build a non-motorized multi-use path along State Route 1, connecting the communities of Morro Bay and Cayucos in San Luis Obispo County.

The bipartisan infrastructure framework totals $1.2 trillion over eight years and includes $579 billion in new spending. A breakdown of the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework” compiled by NPR is below.

Transportation: $312 billion

Roads, bridges, major projects: $109 billion

Safety: $11 billion

Public transit: $49 billion

Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

Electric vehicles: $7.5 billion

Electric buses/transit: $7.5 billion

Reconnecting communities: $1 billion

Airports: $25 billion

Ports and waterways: $16 billion

Infrastructure financing: $20 billion

Other infrastructure: $266 billion

Water: $55 billion

Broadband: $65 billion

Environmental remediation: $21 billion

Power, including grid authority: $73 billion

Western water storage: $5 billion

Resilience: $47 billion

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County. He sits on the House Armed Services Committee, Agriculture Committee, and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he serves as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email