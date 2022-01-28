Congressman Jimmy Panetta visits Paso Robles

Congressman running for newly-drawn 19th Congressional District

– US Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Monterey) visited Paso Robles Thursday evening to attend a block party on Pine Street put on by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. Panetta represents the 20th Congressional District, which is north of San Luis Obispo County, but redistricting will change SLO County’s representation. Congressman Panetta is running for election in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District which will extend from Atascadero north to Santa Cruz and parts of suburban San Jose.

The 52-year-old Panetta says he’s familiar with San Luis Obispo County because he used to visit the area with his dad, Leon Panetta, when his congressional district included most of San Luis Obispo County in the 1970s and ’80s. Leon Panetta, 83, is a former US secretary of defense, CIA director, White House chief of staff, and congressman.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta grew up in the Monterey Bay Area. He attended Monterey Penninsula College and graduated from UC Davis in International Relations. After he graduated from Davis, he received his law degree at Santa Clara University. He worked as a prosecutor for 13 years in Alameda County but was deployed to Afghanistan while serving in the US Naval Reserve. He served as a Military Intelligence Officer.

Thursday evening, Panetta met several local Paso Robles residents including City Councilmen Steve Gregory and Fred Strong, Police Chief Damian Nord, local business owner Brett Butterfield, and many others who attended the Main Street Block Party at Reminisce Antiques in Paso Robles.

