Congressman visits with local teens at Centennial Park Teen Center

Center opened in August 2023 as a free, safe gathering place for local teens to enjoy after school

– The Teen Center at Centennial Park in Paso Robles (600 Nickerson Drive) was alive with activity on Thursday, Jan. 25 as local teens welcomed United States Representative Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) for a special visit. Congressman Panetta enjoyed a tour of the center and visited with teens while playing pool, shooting hoops, posing for several photos, purchasing some refreshments from the center snack bar, and even buying a friendship bracelet made by one of the teens.

During the visit, the congressman also met with several members of the Paso Robles Youth Commission, a youth-led organization that seeks to provide opportunities and representation for youth through collaboration with local government. Rep. Panetta talked with the youth commissioners about their involvement in helping to make the Teen Center a reality and their vision for the center in the future.

“During my recent visit to the Teen Center at Centennial Park, I experienced an amazing amount of positive energy from the young men and women who were gathered there after school,” said Panetta.

“It really is a safe place where young people of all ages can go outside of the classroom and home to learn, play, socialize, and expand their horizons. Visiting this teen center in Paso Robles, seeing all that it has to offer to our students, and speaking with the young leaders of the Paso Robles Youth Commission made me confident that the Teen Center will play an integral role in our continued progress as a community and optimistic for the future of our 19th Congressional District.”

Members of the Youth Commission were excited to share the Teen Center with the congressman during his visit. “Congressman Panetta took the time to speak with everyone,” said Youth Commission Chairperson Praise Namuleme. “When we met, he commented on the feeling of joy, liveliness, and sense of community at the Teen Center. His visit was an inspiring reminder to always serve others regardless of how busy one may be,” said Namuleme.

The Teen Center at Centennial Park opened in August 2023 as a free, safe gathering place for local teens to enjoy Monday through Thursday from after school until 5 p.m. Located between the Lewis Middle School and Paso Robles High School campuses, the center is open to students in grades 6 through 12, with activities specifically tailored to those ages 12 to 15.

For more information about the Teen Center at Centennial Park, please visit prcity.com/recreation or contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or recservices@prcity.com.

