Consider showing some love to PRYAF this Valentine’s Day

–After several months of teaching virtual visual and performing arts classes, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation recently reopened for limited live classes. Before long, students will return to the Berg Auditorium stage for performances and special events, that the community has come to know and love.

“Student and teacher health and safety is our top priority, and we will carefully ramp up additional offerings as soon as county health guidelines allow,” wrote the organization in a press release. “We aim to serve our full student population (400 per session, 5-18 years old) as soon as we are safely able to do so.”

Online enrollment for the next live session is happening Feb. 13. Click here to enroll.

If you love the arts, consider making this Valentine’s Day extra special by supporting young artists and performers whose creative spirits will surely resonate with someone special. Give in honor of (or even in memory of) the greatest love of your life. Your gift will make an impact on children and teens from San Luis Obispo County and beyond.

Check out this performance from a past PRYAF revue:

PRYAF has been providing children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. Currently, they offer 50 classes weekly and fill approximately 3000 student seats annually. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, scholarships, supplies, and equipment. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the PRYAF office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryaf.org.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation is a Non-Profit 501 (c) (3), Tax ID Number 77-0488880.

