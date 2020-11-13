Constellation Brands donates $100,000 to Must! Charities for COVID Community Response Project

The COVID Community Response Project helps families impacted by the pandemic to pay bills and rent, find new job opportunities

–Constellation Brands recently donated $100,000 to Must! Charities’ COVID Community Response Project. Created in partnership with Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, the project was borne from witnessing the monumental challenges faced by our community as a result of the pandemic. Countless community members are furloughed, have hours cut, or are simply laid off because of the pandemic.

“These aren’t just nameless statistics – they are friends, neighbors, and colleagues,” the charity said in a statement. “As friends, neighbors, and colleagues, Constellation Brands recognized the opportunity to rally behind a community,” it said.

The $100,000 investment was on behalf of a partnership with Booker Wines, owned by Eric and Lisa Jensen who are founding members of Must! Charities. And like Constellation’s founder, Marvin Sands, they both made giving back an essential component of their values.

The COVID Community Response Project contracted with El Camino Homeless Shelter (ECHO) to facilitate outreach and assistance funding. Assistance encompasses more than just financial relief as case management ensures clients’ success and well-being in the program with an action plan, wrap-around support, and follow-up case management.

“Funding will result in keeping people housed,” said Becky Gray, Executive Director of Must! Charities. “This in turn will have positive economic and social impacts throughout the region, including less trauma, fewer dollars needed to support health and social service programs, an economy that rebounds more quickly, and a society with a stronger ethical foundation.”

To find out more visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

