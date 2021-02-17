Construction now underway for new Atascadero Mall Plaza

–Construction for the new Atascadero Mall Plaza is now underway and progressing quickly. A groundbreaking ceremony was conducted last week by the Atascadero City Council to celebrate the construction progress.

The Atascadero Mall Plaza is a new public space between US 101 and El Camino Real across from Sunken Gardens. The plaza is planned to be an important facility serving a variety of functions downtown. In addition to hosting special events, the plaza will enhance the corridor that provides access to students of Atascadero High School, Atascadero Middle School, and the Fine Arts Academy, as well as many local residents. The plaza is also providing synergy with the adjacent La Plaza Development project, which is also under construction and nearing completion.

The 15,000 square foot plaza project will be constructed with concrete and brick pavers and includes landscaping, large trees, irrigation, lighting, stormwater facilities, and a large pergola shade structure. The custom pergola structure will be constructed of structural steel with plan dimensions of 30 feet by 66 feet and 14 feet tall. The pergola structure and large deciduous trees will provide a shaded area during the warmer summer months in Atascadero.

The project is funded from parkland facilities fees, which are collected from new development impact fees that are to be used for new park spaces and facilities. Construction is expected to be completed by early to mid-April 2021 and dependent on weather conditions.

