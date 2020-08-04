Construction of new roundabout at Highway 46 West and Vineyard Drive continues this week

–Caltrans will begin the next phase of construction to install a roundabout on Highway 46 West at Vineyard Drive with a realignment of this intersection beginning Thursday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.

Motorists will continue to encounter a 4-way stop at this intersection which will now include a temporary realignment of Highway 46 West in each direction.

Motorists traveling across Hwy. 46 West from Vineyard Drive will encounter a realignment that will include using a segment of Hwy. 46 West to reach Vineyard Drive north and south of the highway.

Motorists are encouraged to observe the speed limit and be observant of posted stop signs near this intersection.

Current roadwork includes the construction of retaining walls and drainage improvements.

The contractor for this $4 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. This project is set to be complete by March of 2021.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at:https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

