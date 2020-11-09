Paso Robles News|Monday, November 9, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Construction of new Animal Services Facility begins this month
  • Follow Us!

Construction of new Animal Services Facility begins this month 

Posted: 5:33 am, November 9, 2020 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will be starting construction on vacant land to the east of the Woods Humane Society on Oklahoma Avenue at the County Operations Center (COC) off of State Highway 1.

Construction will start as early as the week of Nov. 9, and continue through February 2022.

This project will develop the county’s new Animal Services Facility. When complete, the new 16,000 square foot facility, associated infrastructure, parking, and landscaping will replace the 43-year-old facility currently operated by Animal Services. It will provide an appropriate environment for the care of animals and for families to find their new pet(s). The new facility is being developed under a partnership between the County of San Luis Obispo and all seven incorporated Cities within the County.

Impacts to the public and traffic during construction are expected to be minimal due to the site being away from public streets. Please refer to this map for a specific location.

F&H Construction is responsible for the construction of this project. This is the first project to be delivered by the County using the Design-Build project delivery method.



Comments

Posted in:  Region, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.