Controlled burn conducted at Paso Robles airport

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services along with Cal Fire conducted a control/training burn at the Paso Robles Airport on Sunday.

The cooler weather and increased relative humidity created an opportunity to finalize the burning and live-fire training that was scheduled prior to a very busy fire season.

Two fire engines, one squad and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles participated in the exercise along with fire resources from the nearby Cal Fire station 98.

Smoke was visible in the surrounding areas during the exercise.

