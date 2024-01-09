Convicted felon apprehended: stolen car, concealed weapon found

San Luis Obispo police arrest felon with counterfeit plate

– On Thursday, a resident of Colorado was apprehended by a San Luis Obispo Police officer for driving a vehicle equipped with a counterfeit temporary license plate, according to a social media post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The driver, identified as Justin Lawson, a convicted felon, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Colorado. Lawson was also in possession of a concealed handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, assorted documents unrelated to him, and photocopied money.

Lawson was promptly arrested and is currently in custody without bail, facing the following charges:

PC496D(A) – Receive/Purchase Stolen Vehicle/Trailer

PC29800(A)(1) – Possession Of A Firearm By A Felon

PC30305(A)(1) – Unlawful Possession Of Ammunition

PC23900 – Obliterating the Identification of a Firearm

PC25850(C) – Carrying Loaded Firearm With Prior Felony

PC 25400(A)(1) – Carrying A Concealed Firearm in Vehicle

PC 1551.1 – Fugitive Arrest

