Convicted felon apprehended: stolen car, concealed weapon found 

Posted: 7:00 am, January 9, 2024 by News Staff

San Luis Obispo police arrest felon with counterfeit plate

– On Thursday, a resident of Colorado was apprehended by a San Luis Obispo Police officer for driving a vehicle equipped with a counterfeit temporary license plate, according to a social media post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The driver, identified as Justin Lawson, a convicted felon, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Colorado. Lawson was also in possession of a concealed handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, assorted documents unrelated to him, and photocopied money.

Lawson was promptly arrested and is currently in custody without bail, facing the following charges:

  • PC496D(A) – Receive/Purchase Stolen Vehicle/Trailer
  • PC29800(A)(1) – Possession Of A Firearm By A Felon
  • PC30305(A)(1) – Unlawful Possession Of Ammunition
  • PC23900 – Obliterating the Identification of a Firearm
  • PC25850(C) – Carrying Loaded Firearm With Prior Felony
  • PC 25400(A)(1) – Carrying A Concealed Firearm in Vehicle
  • PC 1551.1 – Fugitive Arrest

