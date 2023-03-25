Cookie lovers rejoice: Crumbl Cookies opens in Paso Robles

Franchise location locally owned and operated

– A locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies store will open its doors in Paso Robles on Friday, March 31, at 2307 Theater Drive, Suite 600, in Paso Robles. Store owners Katie Bertilacchi, Kristi Seligman, Ted Marsella, and Julie Packnett say they are excited to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s pink boxes.

“We can’t wait to share our love of cookies with the people of Paso Robles,” said the Crumbl team in a press release. “As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!”

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The store will also provide over 50 career opportunities to Paso Robles locals.

The grand opening week menu will feature six of Crumbl’s 275+ weekly rotating flavors. Customers can expect weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6 p.m. MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

“It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners and siblings, Katie Bertilacchi, Kristi Seligman, and Ted Marsella,” said Packnett, the California native operator of the franchise. “I fell in love with Crumbl’s delicious cookies and family-focused mission years ago, and am proud to be a franchise partner of Crumbl. I love seeing the look on kids’ faces when they bite into a fresh, warm cookie!”

Bertilacchi, Seligman, Marsella, and Packnett say they have spent months perfecting the Paso Robles location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Paso Robles together over a box of the best cookies in the world,” said Packnett.

Starting Wednesday, April 5, customers can order via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will also be available. Customers can download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies.

Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to “bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world.” Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from one humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in over 45 states.

Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

