Cooler temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:24 am, September 11, 2023 by News Staff

sunshine paso robles10+ degree temperature shift expected over next few days

– A significant cooldown is expected within the next few days in Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast by Weather Underground.

Today’s forecasted high temperature is 94. Tuesday’s forecast is 89, and Wednesday’s is 81. Thursday’s and Friday’s high temperatures are both forecasted to be 84, dipping slightly into the lower 80s over the weekend and into the upper 70s next week. There is also a slight chance of rain in the forecast starting later this week.

Overnight lows are expected to remain in the mid-50s.

Click here to view the latest forecast from Weather Underground. 

