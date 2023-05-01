Cooler weather, chance of rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Over a quarter inch of rain in the forecast Wednesday

– Residents in Paso Robles can expect a cooler start to the week, and rain is again on the horizon. On Monday, the high is expected to reach 62 degrees. The temperature will decrease on Tuesday with a high of 58 degrees and a 48% chance of up to .09-inches of rain.

The weather is predicted to become wetter on Wednesday, with up to .28 inches of rain and a high of 57 degrees. Temperatures are expected to rise again by the weekend and into next week, with daytime highs returning to the mid-70s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

The current seasonal rainfall total for Paso Robles is 28.71 inches.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting a “significant change in the weather pattern” this week:

A significant change in the weather pattern will develop this week as a dry-cold front passes through the Central Coast, followed by a robust upper-level low-pressure system that will produce much cooler temperatures, scattered rain showers, and a good chance of thunderstorms.… pic.twitter.com/WWBuLTg8Uh — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) April 30, 2023

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 14.21 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 95% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 68% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.