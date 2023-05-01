Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Cooler weather, chance of rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
May 1, 2023

Over a quarter inch of rain in the forecast Wednesday

– Residents in Paso Robles can expect a cooler start to the week, and rain is again on the horizon. On Monday, the high is expected to reach 62 degrees. The temperature will decrease on Tuesday with a high of 58 degrees and a 48% chance of up to .09-inches of rain.

The weather is predicted to become wetter on Wednesday, with up to .28 inches of rain and a high of 57 degrees. Temperatures are expected to rise again by the weekend and into next week, with daytime highs returning to the mid-70s.

chance of rain paso robles

The current seasonal rainfall total for Paso Robles is 28.71 inches.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting a “significant change in the weather pattern” this week:

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 14.21 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 95% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 68% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

 

