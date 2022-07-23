Cooler weather in the forecast for Paso Robles

Temperatures in the mid 80s expected from Sunday into next week

– A cooldown is expected in Paso Robles starting this weekend and moving into next week, according to Weather Underground.

Saturday’s expected high is 96 degrees, but by Sunday, high temperatures should be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. By Thursday next week, daytime highs are expected to climb back into the 90s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

Advertisement

Related