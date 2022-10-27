Cornerstone Mortgage opens new location in Paso Robles

Ribbon-cutting to be held next Thursday

– Cornerstone Mortgage recently announced the opening of a new office in Paso Robles. The lender will be hosting a public ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 3 – 6 p.m. and will be joined by the Paso Chamber of Commerce and members of the community.

At Cornerstone Mortgage, agents analyze clients’ entire financial situation and set a plan that will allow them to reach long and short-term financial goals, according to a news release.

“We have helped thousands of people achieve loans that best suit their needs,” said Karen Briltz, Producing Sales Manager. “With two other locations in Bakersfield and Taft, we felt it was time to expand and open a branch on the Central Coast.”

The new office is located at 106 Gateway Center Dr., Ste. A, Paso Robles, CA 93446. For more information, call (805) 892-8400 or visit mycornerstonemortgage.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media