City council adopts ordinance increasing mayor, councilmembers’ salaries

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights for Dec. 7

– Highlights from the Dec. 7 Paso Robles City Council Meeting, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows:

Presented a proclamation in honor of Bettie Triol’s 100th birthday.

Received a presentation on November’s Citizen Oversight Committee meeting on J20 funds and upcoming street maintenance.

Received a presentation about Barney Schwartz Park operations regarding concession services, including a food truck program and snack bar concession along with a report on ballfield conditions, maintenance and staffing.

Approved acceptance of opioid settlement funds of $38,000 for 18 years, funds will be directed to the county for regional opioid treatment, education, and prevention measures.

Reviewed the draft annual report for Community Block Grant Funds for 2022 in the amount of $204,583. The recipients and grant amounts for each will be approved at a public hearing for the final report on March 1, 2022.

Held the first reading of a permanent ordinance allowing tattoo parlors within city limits. This ordinance, once adopted, will replace the urgency ordinance that council adopted at its Oct. 19, 2021 meeting. A zoning amendment within the ordinance defines where tattoo parlors can operate. Tattooing is a protected first amendment right and this ordinance brings the city into compliance with case law.

Adopted an interim urgency ordinance amending Title 21 (Zoning) and Title 22 (Subdivisions) of the Paso Robles Municipal Code, to align the city’s municipal code with SB9. SB9 allows lot splits and second units in R1 (residential) zones. SB9 goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Adopted an ordinance increasing the mayor and council monthly salary to $1,400 and $1,050, respectively, and approved a resolution increasing car allowances to $250 per month. This is the first increase since 2006 and better aligns councilmember stipends with other regional cities. The car allowance goes into effect immediately and salary increases go into effect after the 2022 election.

Received a report from the city manager on public works operations, 2 hours of free parking downtown daily during, and holiday happenings downtown; viewed a video recap of “good news” in Paso Robles in 2021.

Heard reports from councilmembers about meetings and activities they’ve participated in on behalf of the city since the last council meeting.

This is a subset of items approved at last night’s meeting. The full agenda can be found here and the recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

The next regular city council meeting is on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., in person and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com.

