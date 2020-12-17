City council affirms stance on not enforcing strict stay-at-home-order

–Paso Robles City Council held a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting started with Fire Chief and Emergency Services Director Jonathon Stornetta giving an update on the latest city, county, and state figures on the coronavirus, as he does each meeting. Colonel Charles Bell provided the council with an update on the US Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett about ways the Army base and the city can work together.

The council discussed an agenda item added Tuesday afternoon. It addressed the council’s decision on the Governor’s Regional Stay-a-Home Order. The council affirmed its direction from Dec. 10, clarifying that while the City of Paso Robles will not be enforcing beyond Purple Tier Guidelines, the State’s Regional Stay at Home Order is still legally in effect, and businesses operating in violation of it are doing so at the risk of enforcement action from the state or county.

City Manager Tom Frutchey said that despite the decision made at the special meeting last Thursday, businesses in the city need to comply with state guidelines, including parklets. He says restaurants can continue to offer outdoor dining. He also defined an “egregious violation” which is anything that is “conspicuous/flagrant, intentional/unashamed and serious.”

Frutchey talked about projections for cases in California, saying that a coronavirus model developed at the University of Washington indicates that cases will reach 80,000 new cases a day, putting a strain on ICU inventory in the state.

Frutchey says the city has a responsibility to enforce the state regulations, particularly if someone is flaunting the violation of the regulations. Frutchey defined the sequence for people who complain about violations. It includes a complaint going to dispatch, then to the Chamber of Commerce. If compliance does not result, a Community Service Officer would visit the business and encourage them to comply. If the violation continues, then a sworn police officer would visit the business and talk with management.

Councilman John Hamon asked how the ICU bed usage has grown from seven on Thursday to 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 15. An officer explained that many families had recent holiday get-togethers and that led to the increase of cases in the county.

Fred Strong asked if the city was only going to use the chamber of commerce in communication with violators. Police Chief Ty Lewis said it’s a collaborative effort, and everyone needs to work together. He said that the chamber would begin the process to try to address noncompliance.

Several members of the public spoke. Dale Gustin said that the city needs to be reasonable and that the city council should not ignore the 50-some people who called in last Thursday night urging the council to be reasonable.

Jeff Weisinger said that tourism is definitely down in Paso Robles. He said dining or shopping in downtown is not dangerous, but that the family gatherings are a great risk.

Brad Daugherty of Cider Creek Bakery told the council that he appreciates how the council is handling the situation, but he’s concerned that the council is backpedaling. He says that people are confused and wondering what the city is doing.

After public comment, John Hamon said he’s in favor of moving back to the purple tier, and that he’s suspect of the data. He says, “We made a statement last Thursday based on compliance. If you have people who flagrantly violate the rules, then they should be cited. To me, we’re still good with the decision we made last Thursday night.”

Fred Strong said, “I share a lot of what John Hamon had to say. I personally checked with the county and they validated that the article in the daily paper was accurate, although it came out of San Luis Obispo.”

Maria Elena Garcia said, “Just because of the confusion, we shouldn’t call it the purple tier and just give more clarity on what activities are appropriate.”

Steve Gregory said, “We are self-governing but there are some things that require a state license, and people must comply.” Mayor Steve Martin said, “Our decision last week was an attempt to provide equity. Obviously, in a pandemic, things can happen quickly, and we need to change. But we need to be consistent.”

Police Chief Ty Lewis presented a plan to encourage businesses to follow appropriate guidelines in compliance with the Purple Tier. The council approved his plan, but then city Manager Tom Frutchey asked for clarification related to the compliance with state laws and the position was taking.

Ultimately, the council agreed to proceed with the motion by Steve Gregory implementing a program to encourage the safe operation of local restaurants with sensitivity to their continued operation.

The council took additional actions:

Received a capital projects update – The first lift of paving on phase 1 of Dry Creek Road is completed. The Main West Tank on 21st Street is complete, 19th Street access has been repaved, and the slopes have been hydroseeded. Jardine Road rehabilitation is underway. The County is completing the work and the city will be funding it.

Approved design work for pedestrian enhancements near Flamson Middle School – Council authorized a professional services agreement with Rick Engineering, to prepare the final design of the pedestrian enhancements at Flamson Middle School, funded with a $50,000 SLOCOG Grant.

Approved the purchase of automatic license plate readers – Council authorized an agreement with Vigilant Solutions for the purchase of an automated license plate reader system in the amount of $100,455, to be funded by Measure J-20 Sales Tax Proceeds. License plate readers will be placed at key entry and exit points of the city to assist with criminal investigations.

Approved a response to the Grand Jury Report – The county grand jury asked the city to consider joint dispatch with nearby cities. The reply explains that the city commissioned a study on that topic last year and to date has not found sufficient efficiencies to warrant that change.

Allocated funding for economic recovery and business assistance – The council allocated $235,000 in General Funds for three economic recovery and business assistance measures. First, $60,000 will be allocated to ongoing parklet support through the “k-rails,” which are the barriers protecting patrons from passing autos. Second, $100,000 will be allocated to propane heating cost assistance for city businesses incurring outdoor heating costs to remain in compliance with state and county public health operating guidelines. These funds are intended to provide up to 50-percent of propane costs for approximately 50 businesses for a 12-week period, though specific assistance levels will depend on the level of demand for the program, which will be administered by the Chamber of Commerce. Third, $75,000 was allocated to other economic recovery measures developed in collaboration with community stakeholders, possibly including: a local marketing campaign to encourage local residents to support local businesses; a small number of micro-grants for other types of businesses (non-restaurants); park dining costs in anticipation of a possible need for that program in warmer months; or other measures as determined via local business input. Council requested a report on expenditures and results. If additional pandemic funding becomes available, general funds would be replenished if allowable.

Approved a budget process and timeline for FY 2021-21 – The council directed staff to conduct a multi-phase budget development and adoption process that fully addresses the city’s near- and long-term fiscal realities and includes a spending plan for the Measure J-20 revenues. The process will include update council visioning and community input. The council requested that the goal-setting or visioning session occur after the fiscal results for the first six months of this budget year become available, and that staff explores the best technological tools to complete a workshop conducive to virtual community input. The full schedule can be viewed in the staff report online.

Elected John Hamon as Mayor Pro Tempore and assigned councilmembers to regional bodies, ad hoc committees, and as liaisons to advisory bodies – Council elected Councilmember John Hamon as the Mayor Pro Tempore and made some modifications to the liaison assignments. For the Downtown Main Street Association, Councilmember Gregory will be the lead liaison and Councilmember Garcia will be the backup. Mayor Martin will be the lead liaison for the Homeless Services Oversight Committee, and Councilmember Gregory will be the alternate. Councilmember Garcia and the Mayor agreed to actively coordinate in the role of liaison to the Chamber of Commerce and Cuesta College. The full list of liaisons, not including the above-stated amendments, can be reviewed in the staff report online.

Deferred discussion of the supplemental sales tax oversight committee bylaws update and revision and the proposed revisions to the code of ethics – Council directed staff to bring this item back at an upcoming meeting.

The Jan. 5, council meeting has been canceled. The next regular city council meeting takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m., via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube.

Note from the city: There could be special meetings called at any time, given some of the issues the city is dealing with during the pandemic. Public comment can be made during the meeting by 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com.

