Council approves Community Development Block Grant allocations

City council meeting highlights from March 7

– At its March 7, meeting, Paso Robles City Council did the following:

Received the following presentations:

1. On-street parking implementation

2. Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance update

3. California Department of Insurance presentation

4. SLOCOG 2023 Regional Transportation Plan

The council also approved Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocations in accordance with the city’s one-year action plan.

The CDBG program provides is a federal program that provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

Fiscal Year 2023 CDBG allocations

Infrastructure

Sidewalk and ramp infill project (Riverside Avenue): $147,546

Public services

Peoples Self Help Housing – Supportive Housing: $9,000

5Cities Homeless Coalition – Homeless Services: $6,000

El Camino Homeless Organization – Homeless Services: $5,000

CAPSLO – Adult Day Care: $14,049

Administration

$15,889

Total

$197,484

Council also received a legislative update from the city attorney, including changes to the Brown Act and AB61 (teleconferencing rules), changes to laws around conflicts and campaign contributions, and a number of legal alerts. Click here to view the presentation.

This is only a subset of the items on the agenda. Click here to view the agenda, click here to view the YouTube session.

The next regular city council meeting is on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m., in person and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

