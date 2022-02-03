Council discusses budget, downtown parking program

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting held on Tuesday are as follows. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

Council did the following:

Received a presentation on COVID-19 data, noting that case counts appear to have hit their peak and are now at 1,500 per 100,000 SLO County residents. In order for the mask mandate to be removed, new cases need to be under 49 cases per 100,000.

Approved a new event in Paso Robles City Park, the Spring Release Party, hosted by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance to take the place of Vintage Paso/Zinfandel Weekend in March. The event will be outdoors, limited to 300 attendees, and will not require street closures.

Amended the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 to reflect the updates previously approved by city council; amended the authorized position listing by adding one street maintenance supervisor position and removing one street maintenance specialist II position; and authorized the city manager to execute the side letter of agreement with the Paso Robles Professional Firefighters Association. All city financial reports can be found here: https://www.prcity.com/152/Financial-Reports

Approved changes to the by-laws for the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission (DPAC) and heard recommended changes to the Downtown Senior Parking Permit Program. The DPAC bylaws amendments were approved by the council but no action was taken regarding senior parking permits and fees. Council directed staff to present updated parking program financials to the DPAC and return with a plan that would make the program cost-neutral.

Heard an update from the city manager on the following: The city has hired a consultant for Barney Schwartz Park maintenance; all parklets have been removed from downtown and the Community Development Department will be working with an ad hoc committee to evaluate options for outdoor dining; City Manager Ty Lewis met with Congressman Panetta to brief him on current city projects and to enlist his support for current infrastructure projects and the spaceport.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 pm, in person and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon the day of the meeting.

