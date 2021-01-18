Council meets Tuesday to discuss plans for boys’ school site, power line project



–The Paso Robles City Council meets Tuesday night with a closed session starting at 5:30 p.m. and the general meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m..

Items of interest include:

Click here to see the council agenda.

Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.) or written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

Council meetings will be live-streamed and available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

